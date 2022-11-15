Charlotte 49ers Pick New Head Football Coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers have selected a new head football coach. Francis “Biff” Poggi will replace Will Healy who was fired in October after a losing, 1-7 record for the season.

Poggi is the associate head coach of the undefeated Michigan Wolverines.

“We are extremely fortunate to welcome Biff Poggi as our head football coach,” said Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “He is a transformational leader and has a sterling reputation as a coach, having had phenomenal success at the highest levels of college and high school football. But he is much more than that. He has demonstrated it by pouring himself into young men and communities, and the results have been spectacular. We are thrilled to have Biff and his wife, Amy, join Niner Nation and the Charlotte community.”