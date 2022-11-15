Former President Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run

MAR-A-LAGO, FL — Former President Donald Trump makes it official. He’s throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential campaign.

On Tuesday, Trump filed his paperwork establishing his candidacy. Trump announced his candidate Tuesday night at his waterfront estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

He began his speech with “”Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, America’s comeback starts right now.”

Trump’s campaign signage is a throwback to his original campaign slogan during his first run “Make American Great Again.” He has spent the days since the midterm elections fending off criticism from fellow Republicans over his ill-fated involvement in key contests.