Winter Weather Advisory for the High Country, Wet and Cold Day Across the Region

AM Headlines:

Winter Weather Advisory for the high country/northern foothills Freezing Rain/Light Sleet = Ice Accumulations up to .1″ A changeover to a cold rain by early afternoon at the latest

Cold rain will make for a great soup day as highs struggle to break out of the 40s

Drying out/warming up briefly Wednesday

Cool, High Pressure pushes temps 10+ degrees below average Thu – Weekend Discussion:

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the mountains. Freezing rain/sleet will begin 6-7am and continue through late morning. Icy spots, especially along elevated surfaces will be possible. This will change over to a cold rain by early afternoon. Those cold showers will keep it feeling bitter cold today areawide with temps only reaching the mid to upper 40s. Patchy fog will likely develop making a messy drive through the day. Rain will clear tonight. Black ice and dangerous travel will remain for the higher elevations as temps slip into the low to mid 30s overnight while the rest of the region will see temps fall into the upper 30s.

Drying out and warming up briefly Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s – the warmest temps we will see all week. A disturbance will move in late Wednesday and could bring a brief wintry mix for the mountains — little to no accumulation expected.

The rest of the week will be cold and dry with high pressure dominating the forecast. Highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s with lows falling below freezing each night through early next week.