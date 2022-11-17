Cold Outlook Through the Weekend

AM Headlines:

Freezing Start

Temps will be 10-15 degrees below average today

Sunny and dry through the weekend

Below average temps with freezing nights through Monday

Travel trouble for Thanksgiving? — still too far out to say for sure Discussion:

Coldest air of the season will keep the heat cranked high the next few nights. Wind chills in the teens for the mountains this morning with the 20s/30s across the rest of the region. Highs will struggle to break out of the 40s today. Sunny and dry through the weekend with temps reaching the low 50s Friday and Saturday with lows in the upper 20s. Another cold front (without any moisture to tap into) will knock back temps Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and lows falling to the mid 20s early Monday morning. Temps will begin to rebound early next week with highs back into the mid to upper 50s Tuesday and low 60s by Wednesday. Locally we will stay dry outside of an isolated sprinkle. However, we could have some issues with stormy weather for the Gulf coast Wednesday night and snow across the northeast making travel a bit difficult. Models not lining up well enough just yet for anything definite in terms of stormy or winter weather but it will be warmer across most of the country leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.