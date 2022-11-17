Healthy Headlines: Gratitude And Its Impact On Your Mental Health
CHARLOTTE, NC — November is a month dedicated to Thanksgiving and gratitude. But Thanksgiving and gratitude are worth considering beyond one day or one month.
Gratitude can actually have an impact – positive or negative – on our physical health. Here to talk about it in this week’s Healthy Headlines segment is Dr. Elexander Atkinson, a family medicine doctor at Novant Health.
For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.
Watch the full interview below: