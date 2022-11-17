Rowan County Man Wins Big Bucks Playing The Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Rowan County man struck in rich playing the lottery. Ricardo Sandoval Magdaleno of Gold Hill bought a $20 scratch-off ticket at the Circle K on South Salisbury Avenue in Granite Quarry. He won $100,000 in cash.

Magdaleno claimed his winnings Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After state and federal taxes, he walked away withy $71,016.

The Premier Cash game debuted in August 2021 with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Magdaleno won the last $100,000 prize. One $2 million prize remains to be claimed.