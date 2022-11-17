The Waltons Return To TV On The CW Sunday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Waltons Thanksgiving stars Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) as Olivia, Logan Shroyer (“This Is Us”) as John Boy, Teddy Sears (“The Flash”) as John Sr., Marcelle LeBlanc as Mary Ellen, Christian Finlayson as Jason, Tatum Matthews as Erin, Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob, Callaway Corrick as Elizabeth, Alpha Trivette as Grandpa Walton, Rebecca Koon as Grandma Walton, and Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton in the beloved television series “The Waltons,” as adult John Boy, who narrates the movie. The movie takes place during the annual Harvest Festival fair. That’s when a young boy comes into their lives and causes things to change. You can watch “A Walton’s Family Thanksgiving” Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. right here on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.