Cold, but Dry Weekend

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Frost

Chilly Morning Temps, Cool and Sunny Afternoon

Cool, but dry weekend

Warming up early next week

Wet weather for Thanksgiving Day Travel is possible Discussion:

Patchy AM frost is possible with temps in the 20s across the region this morning. Highs will reach the low 50s today with overnight lows once again falling near freezing as a cold front settles southeast of the region tonight. Winds will begin to transition out of the southwest Saturday with temps reaching the mid 50s — still a good 5-8 degrees below average. Another reinforcing cold front will cross the area late Saturday into Sunday. This will make for windy night/day across the mountains with gusts near 40 mph. The rest of the area will see temps slide slightly Sunday with highs reaching the low 50s. Overnight lows will drop fast under clear skies. We’ll start the work week with temps in the mid 20s, but this will be coldest start of the week as temperatures begin to rebound going into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Temps will warm back into the mid 50s by Tuesday with isolated sprinkles possible as moisture begins to return to the region. Highs will top out in the low 60s Wednesday with regional travel looking nice for folks hitting the roads. Thanksgiving will bring back better rain chances to the region with highs reaching the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.