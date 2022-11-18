Promising Alzheimer’s Drug Fails In Trials

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. There were high expectations for a new Alzheimer’s Drug, but those hopes were dashed after the drug fails to perform in trials. The drug is called Gantenerumab. It was touted for its ability to help with memory loss in people who are at high risk for the disease. The drug was also being celebrated because it was initially believed that it could help people battling the early stages of the disease. The drug was created to get rid of the sticky protein build-up on the brain. Those proteins have long been connected to Alzheimer’s Disease. The company behind the drug has stopped all trials and testing of the drug since the poor results.