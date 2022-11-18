Thomas Davis Opens Sports Bar In Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is tackling a new endeavor: owning a sports bar.

He and his wife Kelly officially cut the ribbon at Ten58, their new sports bar and lounge in the heart of Uptown Charlotte.

Prior to the grand opening, TD gave WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik a tour around Ten58, the detailed decor celebrates Davis’ playing days with the Georgia Bulldogs and Carolina Panthers.