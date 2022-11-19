Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Held Saturday November 19th

1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning.

Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson.

Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who lost her life while on a trip with associates in Cabo, Mexico.

At the start of the ceremony, community members gathered as a horse-drawn carriage lead the colorful casket of Robsinson inside of the church grounds.

Her home church held a viewing and service. Members of the church and family spoke on Robinsons’ behalf.

The service was moving and emotional as tears of joy were cried for Robinsons’ beautiful life.

The service closed with a song associated with a crown, as the choir sang, ushers walked down the aisle placing a crown on Robinson’s head before closing the casket and concluding the ceremony.

A burial service was held following the church service to lay Robinson to rest.

