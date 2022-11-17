Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”

Hansen’s Tru Blu streaming network will include all new To Catch a Predator cases, and much more. He says they already have 20 new cases for you to watch. Fogarty said to Hansen, “I’m sure they recognize you!” He replied, “Well, yeah! And quite honestly, they start out by saying, ‘I don’t want to talk,’ and then as I engage them, they sort of break down and have this fan boy moment. And it’s really bizarre, I gotta tell you, and they say, ‘Well, OK, this is the part where I talk to Chris. And they do. In virtually every single instance.”

Tru Blu streaming network launches on Thanksgiving Day. Hansen tells WCCB he’s also investigating a massive dog fighting bust that happened in North Carolina.