RIP, Twitter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Twitter offices are closed until Monday after a new mass exodus of workers. Twitter employees quit Thursday in response to Elon Musk’s ultimatum to work “extremely hardcore” or leave. The New York Times reported at least 1,200 employees resigned Thursday, leaving some teams with zero people. Now users are concerned about Twitter’s future. #RIPTwitter became the top trending topic worldwide Thursday night, and #TwitterShutdown was trending Friday.

Users have also reported glitches with the platform in recent days. Friday morning, part of a feature allowing users to download their data from the site appeared to be broken. Harvard Business School Assistant Professor Andy Wu says, “He’s (Musk) never done a major strategic change like this. It’s always been companies he’s built the culture of and shifting but he’s shifting now the culture of a company he didn’t start. We have to remember that Musk comes from a culture of SpaceX where he built in the culture there that it is acceptable for a $100 million rocket to explode and you can move on and build another one the next day.”

Musk says he sees the situation as “life-giving,” tweeting, “Record numbers of users are logging in to see if Twitter is dead, ironically making it more alive than ever!”

Our question of the night: is Twitter dying?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson