City Council Holds Public Hearing On Drive-Thru Only Chick-Fil-A In Cotswold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Neighbors are weighing in on plans to replace the Chick-Fil-A in Cotswold with a drive-thru only location.

Supporters hope the plan will improve traffic, while opponents worry it will only bring more cars to the area.

The new building would include two dedicated drive-thru lanes instead of two lanes that merge into one, and a larger, more-efficient kitchen.

Walk-up service would still be available.

City staff is recommending approval for the plan.

They say the changes are reasonable, because it’s not a new drive-thru and the changes could improve traffic backing up onto Randolph Road.

“And I don’t know why we wouldn’t try to make this a more pedestrian friendly place, make this a place where you can drive up, park, and walk around, go get something to eat,” said City Council member Braxton Winston, who is opposed to the plan.

Fellow board member Tariq Bokhari responding that Winston’s idea isn’t reasonable given current infrastructure.

“We can’t expect someone to say, hey drive-thrus are gone and people are just going to start walking across Randolph, to grab a chicken sandwich and sit down. It doesn’t work that way,” Bokahri says.

A vote on the rezoning petition hasn’t been scheduled.