Freezing Start, but Warmer Outlook This Week

AM Headlines:

Freezing Start

Dry and Mild Monday

Warming through the Thanksgiving Holiday

Wet Weather Returns Thanksgiving PM – the weekend Discussion:

Temps are in the 20s for much of the area to start the day. It is cold and dry, but temps will begin to rebound this week. Highs will top out in the low 50s today. More clouds are in the forecast tomorrow, but temps will warm into the upper 50s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-60s. Moisture will begin to return to the region with highs in the low 60s for Thanksgiving. Most of your regional travel will be without problems if you are returning home Thursday. However, late Thursday night into Friday a strong disturbance from the west will bring wet weather to the forecast. Rain through the day Friday. Showers will turn to snow for the higher elevations Saturday, with scattered rain showers elsewhere through Sunday morning.