Warming Up, Soggy Set Up Post Thanksgiving

Discussion:

Another Cold Start

A cloudy, but warmer day

Pleasant through Thanksgiving

Rain returns Friday Discussion:

Chilly, but not as cold of a start this morning with more clouds across the region. Despite the clouds, temps will warm into the upper 50s this afternoon. Clouds will clear Wednesday with a pleasant outlook as highs reach the mid 60s. Regional travel will be easy weather-wise with overnight lows falling near 40. Thanksgiving will bring in more clouds as an approaching front from the west nears the area. However, rain chances will hold off until late Thursday/Early Friday. Expect rainfall totals up to 1/2 to 1″. Rain will taper off Friday night with a brief breakthrough midday Saturday before another round of rain moves in to close out the weekend.