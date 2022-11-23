Dry & Nice Thanksgiving

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows near 40.

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday.

Friday: Scattered to numerous showers through the first half of the day. Rain coverage will be highest the farther south you are. Highs in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy and dry Friday evening.

Saturday: Another round of scattered showers, but this time during the second half of the day. Highs near 60.

Sunday: AM showers with clearing through the day. Highs in the low 60s.

Thanksgiving Weather Across The U.S.:

A storm system will set up across the middle of the country. Rain chances will extend from northern Michigan down to the Gulf Coast. Isolated strong storms are possible across southern Texas and western Louisiana on Thursday.

Post-Thanksgiving Travel:

The Deep South and Southeast will see rain Thanksgiving through Sunday. The timing and coverage depends on where you are.

Thanksgiving Weather Facts For Charlotte:

– The average high temperature is 58 degrees

– The hottest temperature was 74 degrees in 1985 and in 2016

– The coldest low temperature was 19 degrees in 2013

– It has never snowed on Thanksgiving day in Charlotte

Have a great holiday week

Kaitlin