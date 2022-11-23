Dry through Thanksgiving, Unsettled Weekend Weather

AM Headlines:

Not as cold of a start

Pleasant and sunny Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy, but dry Thanksgiving Day

Showers Thursday night-early Friday

Unsettled Weekend with a few rumbles poss. Sunday Discussion:

Not as cold of a start this morning with temps in the 30s and 40s across the region. Sunny skies return today with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Regional travel should be easy weatherwise. Thanksgiving setup will bring the return of clouds and a slightly cooler, but near-seasonable day with highs near 60. Rain chances return overnight with showers and a few pockets of heavier rain Friday. Lull in wet weather Friday night into early Saturday after front passes through the region. However, clouds remain Saturday with highs back in the low 60s. Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday with a few rumbles possible early Sunday. Drier air fills in early next week.