Interstate 77 South Near Nations Ford Road Reopens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes on Interstate 77 near Nations Ford Road have reopened after a deadly helicopter crash on Tuesday.

The lanes reopened just after 10 a.m. Traffic flow has returned to normal but the North Carolina Department of Transportation says drivers should still expect heavy traffic due to holiday travel from Wednesday through Sunday, November 27th.

The National Transportation Safety Board was at the scene on Wednesday to recover the wreckage. A preliminary report on the helicopter crash could come as early as three weeks but the final report including the cause and contributing factors won’t be available for at least a year.

