Panthers Host Tree Lighting Festival

From the music and food, to the free face painting and hot chocolate, WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik reports that there was something for everyone.

It was a festive night full of fun, fellowship and family. Thousands of people, of all ages, gathered in the streets outside Bank of America stadium for the annual tree lighting festival hosted by the Carolina panthers and Charlotte FC.

Special guest appearances included current and former Panthers players, and of course Sir Purr. But the star of the show? The 55-foot tall Norway Spruce harvested from Creston, North Carolina, in all of its glory.

It took crews a few days to string 55-thousand lights around the beautiful tree, but it was worth it come showtime.