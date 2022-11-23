Thanksgiving Holiday travel at CLT Airport expected to hit pre-pandemic levels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting more than 800, 000 passengers to travel to and from the airport through the Monday after Thanksgiving.

TSA recommends travelers be inside the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

CLT airport officials said they’re expecting close to pre-pandemic levels of travelers, which means TSA lines will be long, but airport leaders said they’re doing everything they can to get travelers through security checkpoints as quickly as possible.

” We will do a lot in the lobby to help move folks to the best check points to help get them through. What we ask customers to do is listen to what we’re saying. If the line even looks long, but we’re saying go to a specific checkpoint its because we know what those wait times are and we’re trying to get you through as quickly as we possibly can,” CLT Airport Chief Infrastructure Officer Jack Christine said.

CLT Airport officials said travelers can also check TSA security wait times on the airport website.

CLT has over 20,000 parking spaces, which will be in high demand. Drive up parking is available, but drivers are encouraged to reserve a parking space in advance.

” It really is imperative that passengers plan ahead. You can book your parking online so I would recommend that you do so. Go ahead and log on to the airport’s website to book that parking space,” Chief Operations Officer Jerome Woodard said.