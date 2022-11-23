Thanksgiving Recipes With Chef Mara: Brown Butter Potatoes

Beurre Noisette Potatoes

Ingredients

• 12 small to medium fingerling or Yukon Gold potatoes

• ½ head garlic, cloves peeled and halved

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1 stick butter

• Several sprigs thyme

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400F.

2. Peel the potatoes if desired, and quarter them.

3. In a medium saucepan, heat the butter over medium heat until the butter begins to foam and the milk solid start to brown. Remove from heat and carefully add the thyme.

3. Carefully combine all the ingredients and toss well to ensure that the potatoes are well-coated.

4. Spread the potatoes out in single-layer on a roasting pan or half sheet pan. Roast, stirring once or twice, for 40-45 minutes, until golden brown, crisp on the edges, and tender inside.

Prep/Equipment

Prep ahead: make bouquet garnish

● Medium Pot

● Spider Scoop

● Lg measuring cups x3

● Peelers – all

● Cutting board + knife + mat x4

● LC oval dutch oven x2

● Potato mashers x2

● Saute pan

● Slotted spoon

● Paper plate w/paper towel

● Dinner plates

Sage Brown Butter Sauce

Ingredients

8 tablespoons butter

12 fresh sage leaves

Directions

1. In a large sauté pan, melt the remaining 8 tablespoons of butter. Add the sage to the butter and continue to cook until the butter starts to brown. Remove from the heat.

Brown Butter

Sloped Lg. Saute Pan

Sage – Plate w/ Paper Towel – Slotted Spoon

Burner

Gravy Boat

Recipe courtesy of Chef Mara with The Foodie School.

