Mexican Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant In Death Of Shanquella Robinson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The prosecutor’s office in Baja California Sur on Thursday confirmed it has issued an arrest warrant in the death of Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson, 25. Robinson died October 28 while vacationing in Cabo, Mexico with a group of her friends. Her death has been ruled femicide by Mexican authorities.

The prosecutor’s office indicates that the arrest warrant is for one of Robinson’s friends. The report also says Robinson’s death was not an accident. It says she was intentionally attacked.

The Attorney General of the Republic and the Secretary of Foreign Relations have started the process of extraditing the suspect back to Mexico.

WCCB has previously reported that the FBI is also investigating circumstances surrounding Robinson’s death. According to the Associated Press, Robinson died from a spinal chord injury despite reports that she had died from alcohol poisoning.

A memorial service for Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church on November 19. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate her life.