Rain Returns Friday Morning

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers tonight turning scattered overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Scattered to numerous showers through the first half of the day. Rain totals and coverage will be slightly higher southeast of I-85. Highs near 60. We will be dry with clearing through the second half of the day.

Saturday: Dry and nice! Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Numerous showers through the first half of the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Post-Thanksgiving Travel:

FRIDAY: A cold front will bring rain to the Deep South stretching to the East Coast on Friday. A mixed precipitation is likely across parts of the northeast.

SATURDAY: On Saturday, the trouble spots will be across the central and southern United States as another system develops. Rain will stretch from Texas to Ohio with snow on the back side from north Texas to southern Michigan.

SUNDAY: This system will march eastward on Sunday bringing another round of rain to the southeast.

Happy Thanksgiving to you all and your families!

Kaitlin