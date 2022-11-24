Thanksgiving Travel Tests Airline Industry After Turbulent Summer

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are signs the airline industry may be rebounding after a summer that was marred by flight cancellations and staffing issues. The Transportation Security Administration said its agents screened a near record 2.4 million passengers on Thanksgiving Eve. That number was just shy of the 2.5 million passengers screened on July 1st, which set a pandemic record.

According to flight tracker Flight Aware, there were 28 flight cancellations on Wednesday nationwide. That’s a huge improvement from what the airline industry had experienced over the busiest travel days this past summer. Charlotte Douglas International Airport reported zero flight cancellations on Thanksgiving Eve.

Weather conditions have been favorable for flying this week. Now the airlines are looking ahead to Sunday when heavy rain is forecast for parts of the Northeast and the Great Lakes region.