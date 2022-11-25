Nice Saturday Before Rain Returns Sunday

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Saturday: Dry and nice! Highs in the low 60s. Rain increases overnight.

Sunday: Numerous to widespread rain through the morning. General thunderstorms are possible, but nothing severe is expected. Highs in the low to mid 60s. It will be windy with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Next Week: We will be dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. Another cold front approaches the region on Wednesday increasing rain chances for midweek.

Post-Thanksgiving Travel:

SATURDAY: On Saturday, the trouble spots will be across the central and southern United States as another system develops.

SUNDAY: This system will march eastward on Sunday bringing another round of rain to the east coast.

Have a great weekend!

Kaitlin