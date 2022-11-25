Single-Engine Plane Crash Lands at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport

CONCORD, N.C. – A Cirrus SR22 single-engine aircraft with one pilot and no passengers on board made a crash landing at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, according to a news release from the city of Concord. Initial information indicates an apparent failure of the landing gear. No injuries were reported.

The Concord Fire Department responded to the reported plane crash at 3:47 p.m. Friday, and crews with specialized aircraft Blaze equipment arrived on scene less than one minute later. Fire personnel provided basic life support to the single occupant of the plane, however, they refused treatment due to lack of injuries.

Aviation Department line personnel were successful in moving the aircraft off the runway, which was closed for about 90 minutes.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and the exact cause of the crash is under investigation.