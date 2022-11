CATAWBA, N.C. — Authorities in Catawba County arrested a man charged with firing a gun at a Dollar General store just before 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Catawba Police arrested Dimario Coulter for allegedly shooting a man at a Dollar General store on Oxford School Road in Catawba.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument in the store’s parking lot.