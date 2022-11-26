Cornelius Shooting Leaves One Dead

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Cornelius on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a shooting on Lynn Drive around 2:40 p.m. and found the victim dead at the scene.

Neighbors say this type of crime is unusual in their community. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and police have yet to name a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867. You can remain anonymous.