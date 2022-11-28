CMPD Crackdown On “Street Takeovers” Results In 3 Arrests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people have been arrested in connection with so-called “street takeovers” in Charlotte. On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the results of an operation that targeted groups and individuals holding “street takeovers.” Police describe the incidents as suspects taking part in racing and other reckless driving acts.

According to CMPD, ​on November 18, & 19, officers from the Transportation Division and several other divisions conducted stops at numerous locations in the Charlotte area.

The total operation resulted in the following:

27 stops

32 violations cited

3 arrests

8 criminal charges

3 firearms seized

2 vehicles seized

$579 seized

517.5 grams of marijuana seized

Two suspects were charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute and Felony Fleeing to Elude. One suspect is charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Fleeing to Elude.

The CMPD is also requesting the public’s help in reporting public safety issues. If citizens see these groups driving recklessly and behaving erratically, they’re asked not to engage but call 911. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.