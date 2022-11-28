Former Medic Saves Neighbor Shot By Boyfriend Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is being credited with saving his neighbors life after she was shot on Thanksgiving.

“This was the first thing I grabbed,” Anthony Whisnant said while holding his first aid bag.

On Thanksgiving morning, he needed to use it when his neighbor showed up on his front porch with a gunshot wound.

Gastonia Police says 47-year-old Robert Adams shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument outside their home on Bond Ave.

Whisnant said his neighbor was shot in the chest, near her lung.

“All I could do was grab the dry gauze and stuck my hand straight to her chest,” Whishnant explained.

Whisnant called 911 while trying to stop the bleeding. That’s where his years of experience as a medic in the Army and Gaston County kicked in.

“I was just trying to get her talking. It’s just like the ABC’s of paramedic, keep them breathing, keep her going and try to control the bleeding,” Whisnant said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is recovering.

A representative for Gastonia Police tells WCCB News at Ten Anchor Gary Brode if Whisnant didn’t stop the bleeding and call 911 when he did, they aren’t sure the victim would have made it.

“I would hope everyone else would do this for their neighbors,” said Whisnant.

Adams is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s being held without bond.