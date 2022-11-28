Local Food Truck Owner Wins Food Network’s “Chopped”

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Chef Anthony Denning can now call himself, the king of the kitchen. The Another!? Food Truck owner is the winner of this season of “Chopped” on the Food Network. Denning received a $10,000 prize along with bragging rights. The show consists of three rounds and there is a mystery ingredient connected to each round. Denning says the mystery ingredient for the dessert round was a bag of “Cheeze-Itz”. He won the competition with a potato and crab soup dish. Denning says he was happy to represent for North Carolina and food truck owners.