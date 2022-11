CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gun violence continues to turn deadly in the Queen City. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting in West Charlotte Tuesday night. Officers responded to Sadler Road around 6:00 p.m. and found a man shot inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say they are not seeking any suspects related to this shooting.

#BREAKING – CMPD is investigating its 101st homicide of the year. A man was found shot at a home on Sadler Road in West Charlotte. He died at the hospital. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/3Px6oTKOWc — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) November 30, 2022

This marks the city’s 101st homicide of 2022 and the third killing in a 24-hour span.