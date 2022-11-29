Concord Woman Missing Since Early November

1/2

2/2



CONCORD, N.C. –Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Paula Cox Rankin, 47, who was last seen on November 4th. Her family last spoke with her over the phone on November 6th.

Rankin is described as standing 5-feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. She has reddish hair and blue eyes.

Rankin may be traveling in the dark-colored GMC Envoy pictured above; however, a license plate number has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, or, to remain anonymous, the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.