Pleasant Tuesday, Messy Outlook for Wednesday AM Commute

AM Headlines:

Pleasant Tuesday

Cold front brings showers and a storm or two Wednesday General Storms 1-2″ rainfall for mountains/foothills 1/2″ of rainfall across the Piedmont

Cooler outlook for the rest of the week Discussion:

It will be a pleasant day today with highs racing in the mid-60s. Sunny and dry for the Carolinas, but a severe outbreak will be set up across the deep south as a strong cold front bulldozes through the region. Locally, rain begins tonight, but we will be lacking instability for that threat to continue across the region. However, a general storm or two will be possible and we could get a few stronger gusts. The greater threat locally will be heavy rain leading to some localized flooding — especially across the mountains and northern foothills. Ultimately this will lead to more of a nuisance event as the rain sets up for the Wednesday morning commute. Drying out by the afternoon with winds transitioning out of the northwest. It will get breezy Wednesday night with temps freefalling near freezing. Much cooler Thursday with highs only reaching the mid-50s — a few degrees shy of average. Cool and dry through the end of the week, but warmer weather returns this weekend. Highs will reach the mid-60s Saturday along with isolated rain chances.