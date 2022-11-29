USA vs. Iran Today in World Cup Matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Happening today, Team USA takes on Iran in a win-or-go-home World Cup game. Kickoff is at 2 PM.

However, if Iran had its way, the game wouldn’t even be happening. State media is calling for the US to be kicked from the tournament, after the team posted a graphic on social media showing Iran’s flag without the logo of the Islamic Republic. The now-deleted post only showed the flag with green, white and red colors.

US Soccer said it wanted to change the flag for 24 hours to show, quote, “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.”

Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly threatened its players and their families ahead of today’s game.

The Iranian soccer team has supported protestors, refusing to sing the national anthem before the team’s opening game against England.

The team then had to meet with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp, and sang the anthem at their next game.