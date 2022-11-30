2022 Local Business Holiday Gift Guide [Sponsored]

As the holidays approach, chances are you still have a couple more people to find gifts for! Lucky for you, we have put together a Holiday Gift Guide that highlights local Charlotte area businesses.

Apricot Lane Boutique – Huntersville, NC

From that perfect date night dress to a comfy and casual outfit, Apricot Lane Boutique – Huntersville has everything you need to create the perfect look for any occasion. A gift from Apricot Lane Boutique – Huntersville is perfect for someone who can’t go without accessories and is always dressed to impress! A gift certificate to Apricot Lane Boutique in Huntersville is the ideal gift for someone who is always hot on fashion trends. Click here to start shopping!

Charlotte Ballet – Charlotte, NC

Do you know someone who loves time with family and holiday traditions? The Charlotte Ballet’s performance of the Nutcracker is more than just a ballet performance when you attend with those you love. It’s a treasured shared experience, a holiday tradition, and precious time together during an otherwise busy season. Tickets to the Charlotte Ballet’s performance of the Nutcracker is the perfect gift for those who the arts and are okay with receiving their gift a little early to make memories with those that they love! Click here for show dates and tickets.

Fahrenheit Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

If you have a foodie on your list, look no further than a gift card to Fahrenheit as the perfect holiday gift! Fahrenheit has great food, drinks, and an unbeatable view of the Queen City. You can view their menu here.

Flippin Jay’s – Charlotte, NC

Know someone who needs to finally get rid of that boxy TV they still use or a new homebuyer in need of new appliances? Flippin Jay’s has great deals on appliances and furniture. Learn more about Flippin Jay’s here.

Milan Laser Hair Removal – Charlotte, NC

Do you have that friend or family member that constantly complains about shaving? A laser hair removal treatment from Milan Laser Hair Removal is the perfect gift for the person you know that is ready to say goodbye to razors forever. Keep in mind, you must be 18 years or older to receive laser hair removal services from Milan Laser. You can view their special for this month here.

Paper Skyscraper – Charlotte, NC

If you like to get more personal with your gift-giving, Paper Skyscraper has a wide variety of hand-picked gifts ranging from books, stationery, and home goods. Not sure what they will love? A gift card from Paper Skyscraper is always a good idea! Visit the Paper Skyscraper website for more gift ideas.

Pins Mechanical Co – Charlotte, NC

Give the gift of beer, gear, and games with a gift card to Pins Mechanical Co! Perfect for those who love old-school entertainment & games, cold drafts, and hand-crafted cocktails. This gift card can also be used at 16-Bit Bar + Arcade! Visit the Pins Mechanical Co website for more information.

Purifi IV – Charlotte, NC

Know someone who is health-conscious, prone to hangovers or looking to lose weight? A gift certificate to Purifi IV Charlotte is perfect for this person. To learn more about Purifi IV Charlotte and the drip treatments they offer, visit purifiiv.com.

This content is sponsored by the businesses included in this article.