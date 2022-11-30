Messy Morning Commute, Freezing Temps Return Tonight

AM Headlines:

Rain will continue through late morning

Patchy fog through noon

Dropping temps for the mountains

Breezy evening

Cold Night w/ temps falling into the 20s/30s (Wind Chills in the teens and 20s)

Dry and cool end to the week

Unsettled Weekend Discussion:

Ongoing tornado threat across the deep south as strong cold front barrels toward the east coast. We will escape any significant severe threat, but the morning commute will still be messy. Ongoing rain with heavy downpours will persist through mid to late morning. Patchy fog will linger through noon with clouds gradually clearing after the front passes through this afternoon. Temps in the mountains will peak in the low 50s this morning, before falling into the low 30s this afternoon. Breezy northwest wind will keep it chilly tonight as lows fall into the 20s and 30s but it will feel more like the teens and 20s across much of the region Thursday morning. Dry and cool through the end of the week with highs in the mid 50s and lows near freezing. Temps will begin to warm this weekend, but a front will stall near the area keeping things unsettled with on-and-off rain chances into early next week.