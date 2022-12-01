CHARLOTTE, N.C.– One grandmother is becoming known as the “Christmas Dinner Grinch”. The reason behind the nickname is her tradition of charging her family members for Christmas dinner plates. Adult plates run $18. Children’s meals range from $3 to $6. The woman says she begins collecting money in November and family members have to be paid in full by December 1st. She says the tradition has been going on since 2016. The money goes towards custom menu dishes. If guests don’t pay by the deadline, they get uninvited.