Cold, but Dry Start to the Month

AM Headlines:

Windy across the mountains this AM Gusts 30-40 mph Wind Chills Near 0 for some communities

Near Freezing Temps for the rest of the region

Slightly below average and dry through the end of the week

Isolated to widely scattered POPs Saturday

Better rain chances return next week Discussion:

We are kicking off meteorological winter with near-freezing temps across the region. Winds are gusting 30-40 mph for the mountains leaving some communities with wind chills near 0! The wind will die down through the morning with a dry and slightly below-average day ahead. Highs will top out in the mid-50s. We will stay dry through the end of the week with temps a degree or two below average. Temps will warm ahead of a quick-moving cold front Saturday into the lower 60s. This will bring isolated to widely scattered showers to the region with the best rain chances across the higher elevations. Temps will only reach the low 50s Sunday as a front stall south across Georgia. This boundary will lift north Monday with scattered showers returning to the forecast. Another cold front will work its way toward the area Tuesday with temps climbing back into the mid-60s as unsettled weather sets up through Wednesday.