Healthy Headlines: Preventing and Managing Vascular Disease

CHARLOTTE, NC — We’re in the thick of the holiday season. And we might be overindulging a bit too much. Rich foods. Sugar. Alcohol. So today we’re reminding ourselves that we have to take care of our hearts and veins, because they have big jobs to do and a lot of it is in our own hands. Did you know that according to the CDC, 80 percent of cardiovascular disease is preventable? And what isn’t prevented in terms of vascular diseases can be managed in order to prevent surgery.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Rebecca Kelso, a vascular surgeon with Novant Health, talks about preventing and managing vascular disease.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: