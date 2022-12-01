McAdenville Residents Ready For Christmas Town, USA

MCADENVILLE, N. C. — When you think of places synonymous with the Christmas season, the North Pole is an obvious choice. But so is a town right here in North Carolina.

McAdenville is famously known as Christmas Town USA.

WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik took an early stroll through one of the town’s most decorated neighborhoods and caught up with residents as they prepared for opening night.

The official start of the 67th Christmas Town USA takes place on Main Street at 5:30 on Thursday night with the tree lighting ceremony. The “switch” to turn on Christmas Town USA will be “flipped” at 6 p.m.

