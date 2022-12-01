Three Things To Do During The First Weekend Of December

CHARLOTTE N.C. – December is finally! Before we prep for Christmas and start writing our new years resolutions, it’s important to take in the days as they come, to stop and recognize that we’ve almost reached the finish line of 2022! Give yourself a break from your hard work and find a way to let loose before you haul your Christmas trees and decoration storage boxes down from the attic.

Check out these three fun things to do this weekend:

1. Visit the Christmas Market at Ole Mecklenburg Brewery

The Brewery transforms into a German-inspired Christmas Market known as Weihnachtsmarkt. The market will feature vendors, selling, gifts, and baked goods from open-air booths.

Admission is free!

Location + Hours:

4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Friday, December 2nd, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

2. Head to Grinchmas On Metropolitan Ave.

Charlotte will be transformed into Whoville this weekend! What’s a Whoville celebration without airing the infamous movie, you guessed it, The Grinch! The film will begin at sundown. Activities such as face painting, caricature art, hot cocoa bars, cookies, popcorn, and much more will be available. You can even meet and greet Mr. Grich himself.

Location + Hours:

1111 Metropolitan Avenue Charlotte, NC 28204

Saturday, December 3rd, 3:00 p.m.

Admission is $5.00, all proceeds will benefit Levine Children’s Hospital.

3. Enjoy a Cookie on National Cookie Day

Check out these great locations to snag some yummy cookies.

Insomnia Cookies: Get a free classic cookie with any purchase of your choice.

Jimmy John’s: Get a free cookie when you make any purchase of at least $5 and are a Freaky Fast Rewards member. Use the code “COOKIE22” for the deal. It’s only on December 4.

Great American Cookies: Members who purchase cookies on Sunday get a reward on their next visit within seven days.

*Fun Fact* Did you know more than one-third of Americans have finished a whole row of Oreos in one sitting?!

Get more cookie facts and recourse here at nationaltoday.com