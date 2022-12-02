Christmas Decorations & Your Personality

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Some people have their Christmas decorations already up. But did you know that the time of year that you deck the house out for the holidays says a lot about your personality. For instance, if you begin decorating in November, that means you don’t know how to live in the moment. If you begin getting in the holiday spirit in October, you’re an early bird. And those who wait until December are known for doing things correct and proper. Where do you fit?