Play of the Day: World Cup Goal on Nearly Out of Bounds Ball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Play of the Day coming from World Cup action.

Japan taking on Spain tied 1-1. Japan crosses for the goal but it looks to almost everyone like it’s out of bounds.

The refs called it out too, but VAR, the Video Assistant Referee, called the ball in bounds.

The VAR measures a line straight up from the paint on the field, so the fatter middle of the ball managed to stay in bounds.

Japan held on for the 2-1 victory over Spain, knocking out Germany in the process.