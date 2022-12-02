West Charlotte High School Students Celebrate The Arts

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — From the beautiful artwork hanging on the walls, to the dance, band, theater and chorus live performances… students at West Charlotte High School know how to put on a show.

Performing. Visual. All of the arts were on display at the West Charlotte High School Winter Arts Showcase.

Morgan Osburn organized the event. “We want the students to have professional experience with hanging and installing their art, as well as performing in front of an audience in an unconventional setting.” The West Charlotte Visual Arts teacher knows how important art is to her students.

Senior Jaylen Deans agrees. “I feel like art is important to me because it’s just a way of expressing your emotions, feelings and opinions on any given object.”

Savion Johnson, also a West Charlotte senior, was thrilled that his silhouette project artwork was selected for the exhibition. Even more so after winning an award.

“I won!” Johnson did not hold back, “It feels good as an artist. It feels good that I was recognized for my art and recognized for putting my feelings into something. And to make it show.”

Funding for the Arts is always an obstacle, especially when it comes to students and education. If you would like to donate to the art department at West Charlotte High School, you can do so and designate your donation here.