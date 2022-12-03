Two Children Dead, One Adult Hurt After Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, N.C. -Two children are dead and an adult is in the hospital after a fire tore through a home.

Salisbury Fire says the flames broke out just after Midnight on Saturday morning at a house on South Church Street near South Main Street.

When crews arrived they saw fire and smoke shooting from the home.

We’re told the adult who is in the hospital has serious burns.

One firefighter also had to be treated on scene and taken the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the fire started.