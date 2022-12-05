Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade

MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by.

“It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson.

Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade.

“The Christmas parade has been a time honored tradition for downtown Morganton,” explained Nelson.

Every year, spectators get their spots nice and early to see their favorite floats.

“We will start seeing chairs pop up on the sidewalk around 4 o’clock,” said Nelson.

For 2022, you can expect the fan favorite floats and a lot more. Last year, about 60 floats lined the streets. This year, there will be 110.

“I’ve been working with the city for eight years and that’s by far the most we’ve ever had,” explained Nelson. The city even had to turn some floats away after setting a cap.

“I feel a little bit like a Grinch doing that,” said Nelson.

The parade is Tuesday, December 6th. It starts at 6PM.