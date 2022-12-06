Home Explosion Sends One to The Hospital in Colleton Co., SC

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a home explosion in Colleton County, South Carolina.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said initial reports indicate that work was being done on a gas line at the home in the town of Smoaks, prior to the explosion.

They said “booms” and “tremors” were reported from Walterboro to Orangeburg.

The victim was taken to a burn center and is reportedly in stable condition.

There is a large debris field due to the explosion.

Community Avenue between Flash Lane and Strawberry Farm Road will be closed until further notice.

Community Avenue update. There is a large debris field and Community Avenue between Flash Lane and Strawberry Farm Road will be closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/BD5cv2sx3K — ColletonFire (@ColletonFire) December 6, 2022

