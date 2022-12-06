On and Off Rain Through End of Work Week

AM Headlines:

Wet for AM Commute

Scattered showers/cloudy skies today

Warm front lifts across the region tonight = warmer temps

On & off rain Wednesday

Drier air aloft gives us a day to enjoy temps near 70 Thursday

Rain returns ahead of a cold front Friday

Drier start to the weekend

Watching the tropics for late-season activity Discussion

Ongoing rain and patchy fog will make for a messy morning drive. Expecting this first initial wave to taper off through the morning with scattered showers this afternoon. It will remain cloudy with light winds and highs only reaching the mid-50s. A warm front will lift across the region tonight with a few more showers popping up across the region. The best rain chance will be for the mountains on Wednesday, but a few scattered showers are possible for the rest of the region as temps warm to near 70. Drier air aloft will cut off the rain chances Thursday giving us time to enjoy the warmer weather. Temps will once again be above average with morning lows near 60 and highs near 70. A cold front will approach the area overnight Thursday into Friday bringing back rain chances for the area. Once the front clears, high pressure will grab control — leading to a mild and dry start to the weekend.

Tropics Update:

Watching the Central Subtropical Atlantic for potential late-season development. The area to watch is located about 800 miles to the northeast of the Leeward Islands and poses no threat to the US. Environmental conditions are conducive for this system to acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics before moving into cooler waters Friday. Although uncommon, it isn’t unheard of for tropical systems to develop in December. There have been 27 named storms during the month of December. The last named storm to form in December was Olga back in 2007, but in 2013 an unnamed subtropical storm developed and quickly dissipated from December 5-7.